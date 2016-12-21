Israeli police question Netanyahu over corruption allegation
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was grilled by police investigators for over three hours at his office Monday night, opening what could be a politically damaging criminal investigation into suspicions that he improperly accepted gifts. Netanyahu has repeatedly denied wrongdoing, but the arrival of the national fraud squad indicated questions raised about him are considered serious enough to merit an investigation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Sun Factory Owner part of trio stealing mon...
|21 min
|Marty
|7
|Facebook Moms (Jan '15)
|49 min
|Facebook boo
|39
|th milfs
|3 hr
|Tim
|3
|Nikki is pregnant
|3 hr
|sup
|8
|Olivia Humphries (Jun '13)
|7 hr
|B hole
|2
|stanky b holes (Mar '14)
|7 hr
|Santa
|9
|Daymon Langley has HPV
|8 hr
|FUIdiot
|50
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|11 hr
|Skeptic
|1,770
|Beware people of the north side...
|22 hr
|Maple
|9
|Bill Benefiel (Sep '11)
|Sun
|C Akers
|141
|
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC