ISP: Indiana 641 median is NOT a U-tu...

ISP: Indiana 641 median is NOT a U-turn lane

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: Tribune-Star

No U-turn, this means you: Traffic passes by the McDaniel Road exit off the northbound lane of the Indiana 641 bypass on Monday. A few motorists became stuck in the muddy soft median after they attempted to make a u-turn in it on Saturday.Tribune-Star/Joseph C. Garza Tribune-Star/Joseph C. GarzaDon't turn around: Deep ruts can be seen in the median south of the McDaniel Road exit on the Indiana 641 bypass on Monday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
1st wok 1 hr alex jonez 9
Diamond whites baby dies because of incest 2 hr Djack 14
Who are some of the worst drug dealers in town? (May '10) 2 hr Wish I could 133
Carrie Pohlman 3 hr Facts 2
Carrie Pohlman 3 hr Gotem 14
Congressman Duke? 4 hr Elephantitis 7
News Racist vandalism discovered on homes, political... 5 hr lunatic liberals 3
Gary The Mail Man 5 hr Come on Jan really 34
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 6 hr Its not 1,830
Sick Of The Garbage 12 hr Ha Ha 12
Frank The Geeb Fennell Sun citizen Kane 12
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Vigo County was issued at January 24 at 12:08AM EST

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,382 • Total comments across all topics: 278,196,792

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC