ISP: Indiana 641 median is NOT a U-turn lane
No U-turn, this means you: Traffic passes by the McDaniel Road exit off the northbound lane of the Indiana 641 bypass on Monday. A few motorists became stuck in the muddy soft median after they attempted to make a u-turn in it on Saturday.Tribune-Star/Joseph C. Garza Tribune-Star/Joseph C. GarzaDon't turn around: Deep ruts can be seen in the median south of the McDaniel Road exit on the Indiana 641 bypass on Monday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1st wok
|1 hr
|alex jonez
|9
|Diamond whites baby dies because of incest
|2 hr
|Djack
|14
|Who are some of the worst drug dealers in town? (May '10)
|2 hr
|Wish I could
|133
|Carrie Pohlman
|3 hr
|Facts
|2
|Carrie Pohlman
|3 hr
|Gotem
|14
|Congressman Duke?
|4 hr
|Elephantitis
|7
|Racist vandalism discovered on homes, political...
|5 hr
|lunatic liberals
|3
|Gary The Mail Man
|5 hr
|Come on Jan really
|34
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|6 hr
|Its not
|1,830
|Sick Of The Garbage
|12 hr
|Ha Ha
|12
|Frank The Geeb Fennell
|Sun
|citizen Kane
|12
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC