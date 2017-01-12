INDOT not sure when Terre Haute bypass will open
There are 2 comments on the WTHR-TV Indianapolis story from 22 hrs ago, titled INDOT not sure when Terre Haute bypass will open. In it, WTHR-TV Indianapolis reports that:
INDOT is working to re-open more than 3 miles of the Indiana 641 bypass in Terre Haute INDIANAPOLIS - State officials still don't know when they will fully open the long-delayed bypass around Terre Haute despite previous plans to have it ready for traffic by the end of December. State highway department spokeswoman Debbie Calder says the Indiana 641 bypass should open soon, but couldn't give a date.
#1 22 hrs ago
Clearly INDOT is reacting to the continual calls from Mayor Duke. Keep up the pressure my friend!
#2 20 hrs ago
they will finish the project in time for the pilgrims march down to where the great wall will be built.
