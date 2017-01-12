There are on the WTHR-TV Indianapolis story from 22 hrs ago, titled INDOT not sure when Terre Haute bypass will open. In it, WTHR-TV Indianapolis reports that:

INDOT is working to re-open more than 3 miles of the Indiana 641 bypass in Terre Haute INDIANAPOLIS - State officials still don't know when they will fully open the long-delayed bypass around Terre Haute despite previous plans to have it ready for traffic by the end of December. State highway department spokeswoman Debbie Calder says the Indiana 641 bypass should open soon, but couldn't give a date.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.