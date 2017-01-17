Indiana Supreme Court Justice Rucker ...

Indiana Supreme Court Justice Rucker to retire in 2017

Chief Justice Loretta Rush announced Rucker's impending retirement Wednesday during her annual State of the Judiciary address, but did not say when he would be retiring. Rucker is the court's last remaining Democratic appointee and its only black justice.

