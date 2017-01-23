Indiana State students warned of 'str...

Indiana State students warned of 'street robberies' in Farrington's Grove area

Indiana State University police are alerting students to three "street robberies" over the weekend in the Farrington's Grove neighborhood in which university students were the victims. The Terre Haute Police Department is investigating the three incidents, according to an ISU public safety advisory.

