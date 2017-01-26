Indiana legislator pushes for gun law...

Indiana legislator pushes for gun law change

Tribune-Star

If an Indiana lawmaker's bill is successful, Hoosiers could soon be able to carry a handgun without a license. State Rep. Jim Lucas, R-Seymour, has introduced HB 1151, and he says it has a good shot at becoming law in the 2017 legislative session.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Vigo County was issued at January 29 at 10:55AM EST

Terre Haute, IN

