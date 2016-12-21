Indiana lawmakers kicking off annual legislative session
The Senate will gavel in for this year's session at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. The House will gavel in at the same time Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Daymon Langley has HPV
|55 min
|Second Amendment
|51
|Housing Authority "cops" Security
|1 hr
|mayor
|23
|Family attorneys
|1 hr
|JJ
|4
|Cris "coop" cooper
|1 hr
|Two cents
|4
|Channel 2 Amazons Muslim Package Delivery
|1 hr
|ISU
|2
|Joey Douglas
|1 hr
|goad teef
|2
|Facebook Moms (Jan '15)
|2 hr
|Heather
|40
|Is Sun Factory Owner part of trio stealing mon...
|2 hr
|Skeptic
|8
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|16 hr
|Skeptic
|1,770
|Beware people of the north side...
|Mon
|Maple
|9
|Bill Benefiel (Sep '11)
|Sun
|C Akers
|141
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC