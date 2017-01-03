Indiana judge lets death penalty appe...

Indiana judge lets death penalty appeal go to high court

A northern Indiana judge has ruled that a man who faces the death penalty can appeal claiming the state's death penalty law is unconstitutional. The Post-Tribune reports that a Lake County judge made the ruling Friday in the case of 45-year-old Darren Vann, who is charged in the deaths of seven women.

