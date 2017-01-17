Indiana joins 11 other states in laws...

Indiana joins 11 other states in lawsuit against Office of Surface Mining

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill on Tuesday announced Indiana's participation with 11 other states in a lawsuit against the U.S. Office of Surface Mining. The lawsuit alleges that regulations set in place by that office's new Stream Protection Rule violate the Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act, and thereby represent serious policy overreach by the federal government.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What ever Happened to the Snitches Jay Wycoff a... 52 min Bugsydew 1
The murdering tatooed freak 1 hr ha ha ha 3
Sammi Quinn 1 hr Tapp 16
Marvin (Red) Jones 2 hr bam 1
Mobile Patrol 2 hr Truthfully 13
News Borders' controversial bill looks dead-on-filing 2 hr Cakez9822 54
New to the area and am looking for a radio stat... 2 hr Mike1987 7
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 3 hr Tim 1,813
Chavas Mexican grill 3 hr Just Sayin 48
Danny Tanoos's Best Friend now (Dec '12) 5 hr Friend 54
New Casino 8 hr Retiree 49
What's going on with that doucheCanoe Danny Ar... 8 hr Just Sayin 35
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Vigo County was issued at January 18 at 12:01PM EST

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,225 • Total comments across all topics: 278,043,012

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC