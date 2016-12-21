Indiana GOP senator says bill aimed at Islamic law concerns
One of the Indiana legislators proposing to prohibit state judges from referring to foreign laws says he is concerned that Islamic religious law could be citied in civil cases. A bill filed by Republican Sen. Travis Holdman of Markle for the Legislature's 2017 session would block judges from using foreign law to impose a restriction that would violate a person's constitutional rights.
