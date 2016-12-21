Indiana GOP senator says bill aimed a...

Indiana GOP senator says bill aimed at Islamic law concerns

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

One of the Indiana legislators proposing to prohibit state judges from referring to foreign laws says he is concerned that Islamic religious law could be citied in civil cases. A bill filed by Republican Sen. Travis Holdman of Markle for the Legislature's 2017 session would block judges from using foreign law to impose a restriction that would violate a person's constitutional rights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Angie Johnson Marvel 21 min WTH 1
News Terre Haute sends 'cease and desist' letter to ... 23 min 16 TEEN SHOTS 21
News McDaniel Road still closed; officials to meet soon 31 min 16 TEEN SHOTS 13
Military to execute soldier in Terre Haute? 55 min Geeber 13
Nikki is pregnant 1 hr goad teef 6
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 1 hr Geeber 1,764
Beware people of the north side... 1 hr Duke Offender 7
TH North Administrations-Basketball Classic 2 hr Duke Offender 20
Bill Benefiel (Sep '11) 14 hr C Akers 141
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,941 • Total comments across all topics: 277,521,893

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC