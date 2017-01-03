Indiana arrestee who fled inmate center back in custody
Authorities say a Marion County arrestee who fled an inmate processing center on New Year's Day is back in custody. The Marion County Sheriff's office says 26-year-old Sheila E. Martin was arrested around 4 a.m. on Tuesday.
