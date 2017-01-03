Illinois towns set own marijuana laws: Marshall, Paris, Robinson differ
Illinois communities are adopting their own penalties for possession of small amounts of marijuana now that state law has eliminated the possibility of jail time. A law passed last year provides that persons caught with 10 grams or less of the drug be issued a citation, similar to a traffic offense, carrying a civil penalty of $100 to $200.
