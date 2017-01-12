Illinois teen rescued after locking s...

Illinois teen rescued after locking self in shuttered prison

A teenage girl who slipped into an abandoned Illinois prison for an urban adventure ended up serving a short sentence when she accidentally locked herself inside a cell. Joliet Fire Department Battalion Chief Mike Stromberg says the teens were exploring the suburban Chicago prison that's been closed since 2002 when one of them locked herself inside a cell.

