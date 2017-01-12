Illinois man sues over his July 4 fla...

Illinois man sues over his July 4 flag-burning arrest

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Tribune-Star

A 22-year-old central Illinois man who was arrested and detained after posting online pictures of himself burning an American flag has filed a federal lawsuit seeking to have the state's flag desecration law declared unconstitutional. Such state laws are already invalid after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled separately, in 1989 and 1990, that flag burning and other forms of damage are constitutionally protected free speech.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Are VCSC kids in danger? 16 min Pathetic 10
News Shooting at 13th Street and Fourth Avenue; susp... 23 min What a joke 2
Bye Bye Greg Lansing, should've kept it n your ... (Feb '16) 26 min terrehautesfinest 20
New jail 28 min USMC 3
shot 31 min Captain Obvious 6
6th ave 34 min Kristen 31
agave bar closed 55 min Chris Johnson-Duke 32
New Casino 1 hr Duke defender 28
Strippers vixen and lola 2 hr Gross 29
Coach Barrett New Track Coach At North??!? 5 hr Tht 20
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 6 hr Truth 1,797
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Vigo County was issued at January 13 at 12:58PM EST

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,031 • Total comments across all topics: 277,879,093

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC