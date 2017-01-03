House GOP guts ethics office, then reverses course
The new GOP era in Washington got off to a messy start Tuesday as House Republicans, under pressure from President-elect Donald Trump, abruptly dropped plans to gut an independent congressional ethics board. The about-face came as lawmakers convened for the first day of the 115th Congress, an occasion normally reserved for pomp and ceremony under the Dome.
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cannot Eat In Peace In This Town For Muslims
|41 min
|Vigo County Rapist
|10
|Can I trust Lyman Roberts?
|1 hr
|Hell no
|2
|Brandy Cronkhite tits
|2 hr
|lowdog
|17
|Nikki is pregnant
|2 hr
|They playing bask...
|9
|Ind. Gov't. - Terre Haute orders broadcaster to...
|3 hr
|FUAL
|3
|Boucie properties (Mar '16)
|3 hr
|kEVIN
|9
|police scanner??
|3 hr
|Scanman
|40
|Housing Authority "cops" Security
|4 hr
|Agreed
|33
|Facebook Moms (Jan '15)
|17 hr
|Heather
|40
|Is Sun Factory Owner part of trio stealing mon...
|18 hr
|Skeptic
|8
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|Mon
|Skeptic
|1,770
|Beware people of the north side...
|Mon
|Maple
|9
