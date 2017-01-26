Griffin Bike Park to host winter ride

Griffin Bike Park to host winter ride

Sundance Mountain Bike Skills Clinic and the Trek Women Advocates are hosting a winter ride at Griffin Bike Park honoring fallen soldiers. The Buffalo Soldiers Winter Ride is set for 1 p.m. Sunday.

