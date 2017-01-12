GOP leaders pledge vape law overhaul, subject of FBI probe
Republican legislative leaders say they want to unwind stiff regulations they imposed on Indiana's vaping industry, which created a stranglehold on the burgeoning market for one company and prompted an FBI investigation. The law, which is subject to a legal challenge, was passed in 2015 ostensibly to ensure that the nicotine-laced liquid consumed through vaping met safety standards.
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's going on with that doucheCanoe Danny Ar...
|8 min
|Just Sayin
|20
|Chavas Mexican grill
|10 min
|Just Sayin
|33
|Borders' controversial bill looks dead-on-filing
|15 min
|Wise Geek
|27
|Cut the THPD by 8% & THFD 12%, Deficit solved (Apr '16)
|20 min
|Wondering
|38
|Place/People to hook up?
|53 min
|Kid
|5
|my thing smells real bad (Dec '13)
|1 hr
|Carol
|19
|McDaniel Road still closed; officials to meet soon
|1 hr
|Truth
|36
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|1 hr
|THN
|1,803
|Coach Barrett New Track Coach At North??!?
|5 hr
|Dirk
|43
|agave bar closed
|9 hr
|absinthe drinker
|49
|New Casino
|10 hr
|hombreviejo
|42
