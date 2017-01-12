GOP leaders pledge vape law overhaul,...

GOP leaders pledge vape law overhaul, subject of FBI probe

Yesterday Read more: Tribune-Star

Republican legislative leaders say they want to unwind stiff regulations they imposed on Indiana's vaping industry, which created a stranglehold on the burgeoning market for one company and prompted an FBI investigation. The law, which is subject to a legal challenge, was passed in 2015 ostensibly to ensure that the nicotine-laced liquid consumed through vaping met safety standards.

