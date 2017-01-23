GOP lawmaker proposes big pay increas...

GOP lawmaker proposes big pay increase for governor, others

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Tribune-Star

The governor of Indiana and other top-level state officeholders would get a big pay bump under a proposal before the Legislature. The measure by Republican state Sen. Randy Head, of Logansport, comes as lawmakers are considering a tax increase to fund infrastructure projects.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Eagles 24 min The truth 12
Loving one another is wonderful! 29 min Charles Harris 4
1st wok 29 min Sailor 13
Sick Of The Garbage 29 min Charles Harris 18
Who are some of the worst drug dealers in town? (May '10) 1 hr busted 139
Who knows about Vienna Evans ? Calls herself "Q... (May '16) 1 hr Facebook 14
Congressman Duke? 2 hr Duke defender 10
Dennis Dillon 5 hr Lacy 21
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 9 hr pick 1,831
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Vigo County was issued at January 24 at 11:31AM EST

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,663 • Total comments across all topics: 278,215,368

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC