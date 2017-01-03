GOP backs gas tax hike, other driving fees
There are 1 comment on the Tribune-Star story from 35 min ago, titled GOP backs gas tax hike, other driving fees. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:
Republicans who control the Statehouse are lining up their political ducks to hike gas taxes and other fees to pay for roads, and Democrats are shooting at the plan. On Tuesday's opening day of the General Assembly, Senate Minority Leader Tim Lanane, D-Anderson, predicted "huge tax increases" on the horizon for motorists even as high-income earners and corporations enjoy continued tax breaks.
