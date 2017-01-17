George H.W. Bush now in ICU; wife als...

George H.W. Bush now in ICU; wife also hospitalized

In this April 2, 2016, file photo, former President George H. W. Bush waves as he arrives at NRG Stadium before the NCAA Final Four tournament college basketball semifinal game between Villanova and Oklahoma in Houston. Houston-area media are quoting former President George H.W. Bush's chief of staff as saying that Bush has been hospitalized in Houston.

