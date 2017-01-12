Gene Cernan, last astronaut on the moon, dies at 82
Former astronaut Gene Cernan, the last of only a dozen men to walk on the moon who returned to Earth with a message of "peace and hope for all mankind," has died. He was 82. NASA announced that Cernan died Monday surrounded by his family.
