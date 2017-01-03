From drug dealer to celebrity cook

From drug dealer to celebrity cook

There are 3 comments on the Tribune-Star story from 7 hrs ago, titled From drug dealer to celebrity cook. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:

"I came from a dysfunctional, broken family ... single mother, raised my sister and I," recalled Henderson, now 52. "My father was in my life, but he didn't live with me. I made a lot of poor choices as a young kid ... always had an entrepreneurial mindset.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Skeptic

Terre Haute, IN

#1 6 hrs ago
This story should give hope to many Topix posters.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Failed system

Terre Haute, IN

#2 1 hr ago
For a second there I thought this topic was about Otha becoming a chef at Denny's.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Chris Johnson-Duke

Terre Haute, IN

#3 1 hr ago
Once a crook always a crook and a coon crook at that
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lyman Roberts Punk 4 min Informant 3
Naming Welfare Moochers 10 min Chris Johnson-Duke 8
Allah Will Take Over 15 min the one 12
Brandy Cronkhite I still love you. 32 min piedown 1
County Office 52 min Chris Johnson-Duke 6
Bob Heaton TH Townie food tax BS 1 hr Branigin Again 25
Krogers-Please Read! 1 hr Cash 4 Turdz 30
agave bar closed 17 hr Bud 9
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) Sun Interesting 1,785
Shahadys pension. Sat Wing wang 26
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,601 • Total comments across all topics: 277,751,447

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC