Four-year prison sentence issued in fatal 2016 crash
A Terre Haute man received a four-year prison sentence Wednesday after pleading guilty to reckless homicide in a 2016 crash that killed a man. Daniel D. English, 62, asked for forgiveness from the family of 57-year-old Michael Burns, who died in the April 2 crash at 25th Street and Margaret Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Want a free fck
|37 min
|Zack
|1
|Morgan Messenger gives fire head
|38 min
|Luke
|7
|Krogers-Please Read!
|41 min
|Cash 4 Turdz
|41
|You ever report people on Topix for being too s... (Aug '15)
|43 min
|Unbelievable
|7
|Just found a shark in my crawl space (Apr '14)
|1 hr
|Cut that man loose
|8
|Anyone ever bought underwear from Walmart? (Feb '14)
|1 hr
|Hehehe
|14
|Earache (Jan '15)
|1 hr
|Heather
|5
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|1 hr
|Franks
|1,792
|New Casino
|3 hr
|Jane
|12
|agave bar closed
|4 hr
|nose
|21
|
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC