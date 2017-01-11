Four-year prison sentence issued in f...

Four-year prison sentence issued in fatal 2016 crash

A Terre Haute man received a four-year prison sentence Wednesday after pleading guilty to reckless homicide in a 2016 crash that killed a man. Daniel D. English, 62, asked for forgiveness from the family of 57-year-old Michael Burns, who died in the April 2 crash at 25th Street and Margaret Avenue.

