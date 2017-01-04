Fort Wayne's newest sushi restaurant ...

Fort Wayne's newest sushi restaurant a " Umi Fort Wayne a " set for grand opening

A group of friends, who were regulars at Umi Grill in Terre Haute, decided to bring their favorite sushi place to Fort Wayne. Gonzales, along with Brian Bauer and Aaron Garofola found a site near Jefferson and Getz to build the brand new facility.

