Fort Wayne's newest sushi restaurant a " Umi Fort Wayne a " set for grand opening
A group of friends, who were regulars at Umi Grill in Terre Haute, decided to bring their favorite sushi place to Fort Wayne. Gonzales, along with Brian Bauer and Aaron Garofola found a site near Jefferson and Getz to build the brand new facility.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHI-TV Terre Haute.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Gibault Employees, Just want to know wha... (Feb '08)
|6 min
|Mr Bo Peep
|22
|Housing Authority "cops" Security
|8 min
|honesty
|52
|Faking Orgasms
|36 min
|who cares
|8
|TH North Administrations-Basketball Classic
|52 min
|Jones BL
|23
|Boucie properties (Mar '16)
|55 min
|Anon
|10
|Terre Haute North Athletics
|59 min
|Jones BL
|5
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|1 hr
|Public Education
|1,774
|Facebook Moms (Jan '15)
|4 hr
|Angel
|42
|Is Sun Factory Owner part of trio stealing mon...
|13 hr
|Precum
|10
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC