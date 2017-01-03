Five new officers sworn in at the Ter...

Five new officers sworn in at the Terre Haute Police Department

There are 3 comments on the WTHI-TV Terre Haute story from 21 hrs ago, titled Five new officers sworn in at the Terre Haute Police Department.

Justin Duke, Travis Clements, Hugh Amlett, Justin Gant and Daniel Johnson were sworn in at the Terre Haute Police Department.

rookie

Terre Haute, IN

#1 12 hrs ago
5 more rookies, look out as they want to be tough,

Budget

Fairmont, WV

#2 12 hrs ago
Are 5 retiring or since Duke has some more revenue he is hiring more??
Vaunghte

Crawfordsville, IN

#3 11 hrs ago
Dey be muddering po inuhscent black boys. Time to have da talk we ain't be needing mo Trayvon mardins. #BLM #IamWitHer

1

1

1

Terre Haute, IN

