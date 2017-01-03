Five new officers sworn in at the Terre Haute Police Department
Justin Duke, Travis Clements, Hugh Amlett, Justin Gant and Daniel Johnson were sworn in at the Terre Haute Police Department.
#1 12 hrs ago
5 more rookies, look out as they want to be tough,
#2 12 hrs ago
Are 5 retiring or since Duke has some more revenue he is hiring more??
#3 11 hrs ago
Dey be muddering po inuhscent black boys. Time to have da talk we ain't be needing mo Trayvon mardins. #BLM #IamWitHer
