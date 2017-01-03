There are on the WTHI-TV Terre Haute story from 21 hrs ago, titled Five new officers sworn in at the Terre Haute Police Department. In it, WTHI-TV Terre Haute reports that:

Justin Duke, Travis Clements, Hugh Amlett, Justin Gant and Daniel Johnson were sworn in at the Terre Haute Police Department.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WTHI-TV Terre Haute.