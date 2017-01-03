Fire strikes south Terre Haute apartments
They put out the fire in minutes with one fire truck due to a fast response, according to Battalion Chief Will Frankel. Honey Creek firefighters work at an apartment fire at 777 S. Seventh St. They put out the fire in minutes with one fire truck due to a fast response, according to Battalion Chief Will Frankel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coach Barrett New Track Coach At North??!?
|9 min
|MadParent
|3
|Is TGIFridays closing?
|12 min
|dishonest staff
|3
|Retards in public
|53 min
|Shark32
|25
|agave bar closed
|57 min
|someoen
|18
|Morgan Messenger gives fire head
|1 hr
|Shane81deuce
|4
|My wife has terrible looking breasts (Apr '14)
|1 hr
|Bruce
|24
|Mickey Mouse (Feb '13)
|1 hr
|Sec C
|114
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|2 hr
|Duke defender
|1,788
|VCSC Aquatic Center (Sep '14)
|2 hr
|Friend of Dan
|66
|VCSC to Retain Auditors
|3 hr
|Truth
|25
|Krogers-Please Read!
|3 hr
|Grammer geauxroux
|36
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC