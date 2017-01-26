There are on the Tribune-Star story from 7 hrs ago, titled Fire destroys historic grandstand at Vermillion County Fairgrounds. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:

Investigation will continue today into a Thursday night fire that destroyed the wooden grandstand at the Vermillion County Fairgrounds at Cayuga. Fire Chief Tim Wilson said firefighters were dispatched about 8:30 p.m. to the fairgrounds along Indiana 63. The wooden grandstand - built in 1933 as a WPA work project - were reduced to smoldering embers and ash.

