Fire destroys historic grandstand at Vermillion County Fairgrounds
There are 1 comment on the Tribune-Star story from 7 hrs ago, titled Fire destroys historic grandstand at Vermillion County Fairgrounds. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:
Investigation will continue today into a Thursday night fire that destroyed the wooden grandstand at the Vermillion County Fairgrounds at Cayuga. Fire Chief Tim Wilson said firefighters were dispatched about 8:30 p.m. to the fairgrounds along Indiana 63. The wooden grandstand - built in 1933 as a WPA work project - were reduced to smoldering embers and ash.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
|
Since: Jan 17
23
Terre Haute area
|
#1 7 hrs ago
This is really sad. Think I heard where it was the oldest original wood bleachers still in Indiana.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|conservatory of music
|4 min
|Black toy 4 wf
|3
|TH SOUTH principal blocked by VCSC from making ...
|7 min
|Heather
|7
|Hey Ladies check this guy out!
|8 min
|Christy
|4
|Shooting range in VIGO County
|13 min
|Black toy 4 wf
|8
|Longhorn Steakhouse
|16 min
|a321123bc
|15
|First Financial Sold
|19 min
|a321123bc
|6
|Sierra at boot city is hot you think
|23 min
|SierraFan
|28
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|3 hr
|geeb ster
|1,840
|dennis dillon
|7 hr
|Joy
|69
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC