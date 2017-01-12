There are on the WTHI-TV Terre Haute story from Yesterday, titled Finances topic of Terre Haute City Council meeting. In it, WTHI-TV Terre Haute reports that:

"The state, many, many years ago created the opportunity for local government to be able to borrow funds that you're going to receive in December," Bennett said. "So we're basically taking an advance out on our taxes that we're going to receive, very low interest rate, and then that way you fund the first six months of the year."

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WTHI-TV Terre Haute.