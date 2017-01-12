Finances topic of Terre Haute City Council meeting
WTHI-TV Terre Haute reports that:
"The state, many, many years ago created the opportunity for local government to be able to borrow funds that you're going to receive in December," Bennett said. "So we're basically taking an advance out on our taxes that we're going to receive, very low interest rate, and then that way you fund the first six months of the year."
#1 Yesterday
So the bankers are letting broke Duke borrow money again? What's that "very low interest rate"?
