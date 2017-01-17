Fifi's Lunchbox to open in Brazil
Tribune-Star/Joseph C. GarzaA second location: Ace Sign employee Scott Withrow installs a vinyl graphic on the back door of Fifi's Lunch Box in Brazil on Thursday. The right cut: Ace Sign employee Scott Withrow cuts a vinyl graphic in the dining room of the new Fifi's Lunchbox in Brazil on Thursday.Tribune-Star/Joseph C. Garza Tribune-Star file photo/Joseph C. GarzaA dream come true: Fifi's Lunchbox owners Claudine Hann and Jacqueline Ruff have slowly but surely built their business from a food truck to a sit down restaurant on Wabash Avenue and are now opening a second location in Brazil.
|
