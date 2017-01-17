Fifi's Lunchbox to open in Brazil

Fifi's Lunchbox to open in Brazil

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Tribune-Star/Joseph C. GarzaA second location: Ace Sign employee Scott Withrow installs a vinyl graphic on the back door of Fifi's Lunch Box in Brazil on Thursday. The right cut: Ace Sign employee Scott Withrow cuts a vinyl graphic in the dining room of the new Fifi's Lunchbox in Brazil on Thursday.Tribune-Star/Joseph C. Garza Tribune-Star file photo/Joseph C. GarzaA dream come true: Fifi's Lunchbox owners Claudine Hann and Jacqueline Ruff have slowly but surely built their business from a food truck to a sit down restaurant on Wabash Avenue and are now opening a second location in Brazil.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Carrie pohlman 1 min Nicholas 11
Is It there a home movie with one of the Barto... (May '11) 3 hr Not who you think 7
Dumb Needle Addicts 3 hr I pooped in my pants 7
Brooke Potter 3 hr Wtf 22
Gary The Mail Man 3 hr Not who you think 10
The murdering tatooed freak 3 hr Be the rude 10
Frank The Geeb Fennell 3 hr Ugh 3
Chavas Mexican grill 5 hr Bah bah bah 59
New Casino 8 hr Brazilbilly 50
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 13 hr More geeb 1,817
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Vigo County was issued at January 19 at 9:39PM EST

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,478 • Total comments across all topics: 278,076,657

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC