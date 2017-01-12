Fennell And Shadadey Will Stand Trial...

Fennell And Shadadey Will Stand Trial In July

There are 6 comments on the WMGI-FM Terre Haute story from Yesterday, titled Fennell And Shadadey Will Stand Trial In July. In it, WMGI-FM Terre Haute reports that:

A new trial date has been set for two Terre Haute men accused of taking over $80,000 from the Vigo County School Corporation in a kickback scheme. Frank Shahadey and Franklin Fennell will have a final pretrial conference June 30 at the U.S. Courthouse in Indianapolis and then stand trial at the federal court house in Terre Haute starting July 10th.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WMGI-FM Terre Haute.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Jamie

Terre Haute, IN

#1 22 hrs ago
Geebing for a living. Every day. Geebing for a living in every way.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
isu

Scottsburg, IN

#2 21 hrs ago
So why the delay? Also, they are not having separate trials?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Duke defender

Bolingbrook, IL

#3 21 hrs ago
The mayor hopes these two never stand trial. He is concerned about our city image. Remember we were community of the year just six years ago.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Lou

Winchester, KY

#4 18 hrs ago
I'm looking forward to watching the trial at the Federal Courthouse on Ohio Street. I predict that the gallery will be full of interested citizens. Seeing Kal Ellis perform as Shahadey's lawyer should be very entertaining!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Tht

Terre Haute, IN

#5 17 hrs ago
It will be continued into oblivion!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
goad teef

Portage, MI

#6 16 hrs ago
Wonder where Frankie Geeb will be housed during trial?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Shooting at 13th Street and Fourth Avenue; susp... 13 min USMC 6
Tabby Huskison 31 min Clinkerman34 6
Coach Barrett New Track Coach At North??!? 32 min NorthsiderCo17 22
News Borders' controversial bill looks dead-on-filing 43 min kuda 6
Murder locations in Terre Haute (Jun '15) 44 min Tylone 107
Katie Nash 50 min D-dub 14
what is it like to work at Alorica? (May '11) 3 hr Shady100 78
agave bar closed 9 hr Free 37
VCSC Aquatic Center (Sep '14) 10 hr Great news 72
New Casino 15 hr Duke defender 28
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 20 hr Truth 1,797
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,406 • Total comments across all topics: 277,895,485

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC