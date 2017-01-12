There are on the WMGI-FM Terre Haute story from Yesterday, titled Fennell And Shadadey Will Stand Trial In July. In it, WMGI-FM Terre Haute reports that:

A new trial date has been set for two Terre Haute men accused of taking over $80,000 from the Vigo County School Corporation in a kickback scheme. Frank Shahadey and Franklin Fennell will have a final pretrial conference June 30 at the U.S. Courthouse in Indianapolis and then stand trial at the federal court house in Terre Haute starting July 10th.

