Fennell And Shadadey Will Stand Trial In July
There are 6 comments on the WMGI-FM Terre Haute story from Yesterday, titled Fennell And Shadadey Will Stand Trial In July. In it, WMGI-FM Terre Haute reports that:
A new trial date has been set for two Terre Haute men accused of taking over $80,000 from the Vigo County School Corporation in a kickback scheme. Frank Shahadey and Franklin Fennell will have a final pretrial conference June 30 at the U.S. Courthouse in Indianapolis and then stand trial at the federal court house in Terre Haute starting July 10th.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WMGI-FM Terre Haute.
|
#1 22 hrs ago
Geebing for a living. Every day. Geebing for a living in every way.
|
#2 21 hrs ago
So why the delay? Also, they are not having separate trials?
|
#3 21 hrs ago
The mayor hopes these two never stand trial. He is concerned about our city image. Remember we were community of the year just six years ago.
|
#4 18 hrs ago
I'm looking forward to watching the trial at the Federal Courthouse on Ohio Street. I predict that the gallery will be full of interested citizens. Seeing Kal Ellis perform as Shahadey's lawyer should be very entertaining!
|
#5 17 hrs ago
It will be continued into oblivion!
|
#6 16 hrs ago
Wonder where Frankie Geeb will be housed during trial?
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shooting at 13th Street and Fourth Avenue; susp...
|13 min
|USMC
|6
|Tabby Huskison
|31 min
|Clinkerman34
|6
|Coach Barrett New Track Coach At North??!?
|32 min
|NorthsiderCo17
|22
|Borders' controversial bill looks dead-on-filing
|43 min
|kuda
|6
|Murder locations in Terre Haute (Jun '15)
|44 min
|Tylone
|107
|Katie Nash
|50 min
|D-dub
|14
|what is it like to work at Alorica? (May '11)
|3 hr
|Shady100
|78
|agave bar closed
|9 hr
|Free
|37
|VCSC Aquatic Center (Sep '14)
|10 hr
|Great news
|72
|New Casino
|15 hr
|Duke defender
|28
|
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|20 hr
|Truth
|1,797
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC