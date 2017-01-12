Feds say fugitive lived in Oregon und...

Feds say fugitive lived in Oregon under crash victim's name

Federal authorities say a man charged in the 1999 abduction and sexual assault of a southern Indiana girl assumed the identity of a car crash victim as he avoided arrest until this week in Oregon. U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler said Friday in Seymour that investigators tracked down 61-year-old Charles Hollin to Salem, Oregon, after he was identified through facial recognition software of his passport photograph.

