Feds say fugitive lived in Oregon under crash victim's name
Federal authorities say a man charged in the 1999 abduction and sexual assault of a southern Indiana girl assumed the identity of a car crash victim as he avoided arrest until this week in Oregon. U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler said Friday in Seymour that investigators tracked down 61-year-old Charles Hollin to Salem, Oregon, after he was identified through facial recognition software of his passport photograph.
