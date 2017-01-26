Fayette Elementary wins $2,500 grand prize in 'My Energy Kit' challenge
After the kids at Fayette Elementary School in West Terre Haute watched the live performance of "The Conservation Caper" last year, they took seriously the challenge to earn $2,500 for their school by signing up the greatest number of Duke Energy families to receive free energy kits. The students won the grand prize by signing up 655 families, which surpassed the second-place school by more than 300 families.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dennis dillon
|1 min
|Jess
|39
|Hey Ladies check this guy out!
|2 min
|anon
|1
|Smoke-free campus a right or an imposition?
|15 min
|isu
|9
|Carrie Pohlman
|19 min
|Carrie
|26
|FBI back?
|20 min
|isu
|5
|See I warned yall- Neki Dorsey has HIV
|23 min
|THCitizen
|8
|Terre Haute fire inspection fee proposed
|24 min
|What a joke
|2
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|2 hr
|marie
|1,837
|Sick Of The Garbage
|6 hr
|Just Me
|27
|Longhorn Steakhouse
|8 hr
|Charles Harris
|8
|VCSC and racism
|11 hr
|USMC
|10
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC