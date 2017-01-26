Fayette Elementary wins $2,500 grand prize in 'My Energy Kit' challenge

After the kids at Fayette Elementary School in West Terre Haute watched the live performance of "The Conservation Caper" last year, they took seriously the challenge to earn $2,500 for their school by signing up the greatest number of Duke Energy families to receive free energy kits. The students won the grand prize by signing up 655 families, which surpassed the second-place school by more than 300 families.

