Fayette Elementary wins $2,500 grand ...

Fayette Elementary wins $2,500 grand prize in 'My Energy Kit' challenge

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: Tribune-Star

After the kids at Fayette Elementary School in West Terre Haute watched the live performance of "The Conservation Caper" last year, they took seriously the challenge to earn $2,500 for their school by signing up the greatest number of Duke Energy families to receive free energy kits. The students won the grand prize by signing up 655 families, which surpassed the second-place school by more than 300 families.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
dennis dillon 1 min Jess 39
Hey Ladies check this guy out! 2 min anon 1
News Smoke-free campus a right or an imposition? 15 min isu 9
Carrie Pohlman 19 min Carrie 26
FBI back? 20 min isu 5
See I warned yall- Neki Dorsey has HIV 23 min THCitizen 8
News Terre Haute fire inspection fee proposed 24 min What a joke 2
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 2 hr marie 1,837
Sick Of The Garbage 6 hr Just Me 27
Longhorn Steakhouse 8 hr Charles Harris 8
VCSC and racism 11 hr USMC 10
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Vigo County was issued at January 26 at 10:29AM EST

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,299 • Total comments across all topics: 278,271,183

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC