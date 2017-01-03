Experts: Indiana black bear hibernating in wildlife refuge
Indiana conservation expert say they believe a black bear spotted last year in southern parts of the state has settled down to hibernate for the winter. The Indiana Division of Fish and Wildlife said Friday morning that experts think the bear found a place to hibernate in the Big Oaks National Wildlife Refuge north of Madison.
