Experts: Indiana black bear hibernati...

Experts: Indiana black bear hibernating in wildlife refuge

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Indiana conservation expert say they believe a black bear spotted last year in southern parts of the state has settled down to hibernate for the winter. The Indiana Division of Fish and Wildlife said Friday morning that experts think the bear found a place to hibernate in the Big Oaks National Wildlife Refuge north of Madison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Faking Orgasms 48 min Sam 14
agave bar closed 1 hr Courtney 4
Teepee tavern (Sep '15) 1 hr J 7
Anyone selling firewood in TH? (Sep '12) 1 hr Croaking at kroger 25
Krogers-Please Read! 1 hr Haha 17
Luke Ostby and his snake demon offspring 2 hr Hermione 15
News US adds 156K jobs; unemployment rate ticks up t... 2 hr Trump16 3
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 4 hr Burn em 1,783
Shahadys pension. 17 hr Duke defender 25
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,229 • Total comments across all topics: 277,692,759

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC