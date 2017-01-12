'Exorcist' author William Peter Blatty dead at 89
There are 1 comment on the Tribune-Star story from Yesterday, titled 'Exorcist' author William Peter Blatty dead at 89. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:
Novelist and filmmaker William Peter Blatty, a former Jesuit school valedictorian who conjured a tale of demonic possession and gave millions the fright of their lives with the best-selling novel and Oscar-winning movie "The Exorcist," has died. He was 89. Blatty died Thursday at a hospital in Bethesda, Maryland, where he lived, his widow, Julie Alicia Blatty, told The Associated Press.
#1 18 hrs ago
Wooh
