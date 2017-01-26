Exodus refugee group 'deeply troubled...

Exodus refugee group 'deeply troubled' by Trump plans

There are 3 comments on the Tribune-Star story from 12 hrs ago, titled Exodus refugee group 'deeply troubled' by Trump plans. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:

An Indiana organization that battled former Gov. Mike Pence' attempted ban on Syrian refuges says it's "deeply troubled" by President Donald Trump's plan to do the same across the U.S. Exodus Refugee Immigration, which won a court challenge of Pence's refugee order, said Thursday that Trump's plan couldn't come at a worse time - during "one of the worst" refugee crises of all time. A draft executive order obtained by The Associated Press shows Trump intends to stop accepting Syrian refugees and to suspend a broader federal refugee program for 120 days.

Jack

Terre Haute, IN

#1 4 hrs ago
Ban the refugees is a good thing.

BuildTheWall

Knoxville, TN

#2 4 hrs ago
Jack wrote:
Ban the refugees is a good thing.
A very good thing!

Desperado4725

Since: Jan 17

28

Terre Haute area

#3 4 hrs ago
Keep their asses out of our country!

