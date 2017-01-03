Evansville school closed in aftermath...

Evansville school closed in aftermath of ex-student's death

Read more: Tribune-Star

A high school in Evansville is closed for the day while police investigate online threats after the death of a 15-year-old former student. In a Facebook post, the district says classes were canceled Friday at Central High School due to "rumors and speculation" about potential threats.

