Emmis Closes on Terre Haute Deals

Emmis Closes on Terre Haute Deals

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Radio Ink

Emmis has closed on the sale of all of its radio stations in Terre Haute, Indiana. There were two sales with Emmis grossing $5.2 Million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Radio Ink.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cigarettes 5 min Rep Borders 9
News Smoke-free campus a right or an imposition? 10 min Marlboro Man 43
HEY!! HEY!!! Carrie Pohlman HEY!! HEY!!! 12 min Miller 11
Gas station at 7th + hulman 14 min they cheat 9
Parrie Cohlman 17 min Shaniqua 16
Who are the top 15 BOXERS (FIGHTERS) in Vigo Co... (Nov '08) 22 min Shaniqua 59
News Terre Haute residents see higher sewer rate bil... 48 min been there 6
Which Terre Haute Business's to avoid (Oct '13) 8 hr Chevy 81
ISU Basketball 11 hr Hill Topper 24
Tom McCarter is a liar!! 11 hr dash riprock 14
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 15 hr DannyT 1,846
TH SOUTH principal blocked by VCSC from making ... 18 hr isu 35
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,367 • Total comments across all topics: 278,451,235

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC