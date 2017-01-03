Elkhart suspends use of police body c...

Elkhart suspends use of police body cameras over problems

There are 1 comment on the Tribune-Star story from 13 hrs ago, titled Elkhart suspends use of police body cameras over problems. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:

A northern Indiana city has suspended its use of police body cameras because about a quarter of them have malfunctioned and been returned to the manufacturer for service. Elkhart Mayor Tim Neese announced the suspension Monday, saying "the unreliability of these cameras is unacceptable."

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Anonymous

Terre Haute, IN

#1 11 hrs ago
Hiding beatings from the public ?

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do you wear adult diapers? (Jul '13) 2 min Lifetime of happi... 21
old mattresses (Sep '13) 7 min Bangkok 6
Wear to buy windbreakers? 13 min Marjorie 1
New coke machines coming to Deming Park (Apr '14) 18 min Puff of smoke 7
News From drug dealer to celebrity cook 19 min Hello 4
Mentally ill 20 min Nicole 1
Looking for used condoms, where can I buy them ... (Feb '12) 21 min Hungry 20
VCSC to Retain Auditors 2 hr Sin City 20
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Health Care
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,138 • Total comments across all topics: 277,795,446

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC