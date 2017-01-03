Elkhart suspends use of police body cameras over problems
There are 1 comment on the Tribune-Star story from 13 hrs ago, titled Elkhart suspends use of police body cameras over problems.
A northern Indiana city has suspended its use of police body cameras because about a quarter of them have malfunctioned and been returned to the manufacturer for service. Elkhart Mayor Tim Neese announced the suspension Monday, saying "the unreliability of these cameras is unacceptable."
#1 11 hrs ago
Hiding beatings from the public ?
