Elkhart suspends use of police body cameras over problems

A northern Indiana city has suspended its use of police body cameras because about a quarter of them have malfunctioned and been returned to the manufacturer for service. Elkhart Mayor Tim Neese announced the suspension Monday, saying "the unreliability of these cameras is unacceptable."

