Elizabeth Smart to share story of hope at ISU Jan. 30
Once a victim in perhaps the country's most-followed child abduction case, Elizabeth Smart has turned her nine-month long nightmare into a reason for living that she will share as part of the University Speaker Series. At 7 p.m. Jan. 30 in Tilson Auditorium at Indiana State, Smart will talk about her personal story and her mission as an advocate for changes to child abduction, recovery program and national legislation.
