Dylann Roof sentenced to death for killing 9 church members
Dylann Roof was sentenced to death Tuesday for killing nine black church members during Bible study in a racially motivated attack, the first person to face execution for federal hate crime convictions. A jury deliberated his sentence for about three hours, capping a trial in which Roof did not fight for his life or show any remorse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|agave bar closed
|14 min
|Lexus
|14
|Krogers-Please Read!
|29 min
|Johnnella
|35
|Alice's Restaurant (Nov '15)
|34 min
|Natrius
|12
|VCSC to Retain Auditors
|1 hr
|Public Education
|18
|Taco bell
|1 hr
|Shaniqua
|5
|Morgan Messenger gives fire head
|1 hr
|take me
|3
|Jeff Taylor (Nov '11)
|1 hr
|Shaniqua
|57
|Naming Welfare Moochers
|1 hr
|Millionaire Farmer
|20
|6th ave
|6 hr
|Miley
|27
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC