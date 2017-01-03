Dylann Roof sentenced to death for ki...

Dylann Roof sentenced to death for killing 9 church members

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Dylann Roof was sentenced to death Tuesday for killing nine black church members during Bible study in a racially motivated attack, the first person to face execution for federal hate crime convictions. A jury deliberated his sentence for about three hours, capping a trial in which Roof did not fight for his life or show any remorse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
agave bar closed 14 min Lexus 14
Krogers-Please Read! 29 min Johnnella 35
Alice's Restaurant (Nov '15) 34 min Natrius 12
VCSC to Retain Auditors 1 hr Public Education 18
Taco bell 1 hr Shaniqua 5
Morgan Messenger gives fire head 1 hr take me 3
Jeff Taylor (Nov '11) 1 hr Shaniqua 57
Naming Welfare Moochers 1 hr Millionaire Farmer 20
6th ave 6 hr Miley 27
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,992 • Total comments across all topics: 277,788,070

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC