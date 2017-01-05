Driver Arrested After Going Over 100M...

Driver Arrested After Going Over 100MPH Friday, January 6

There are 1 comment on the WMGI-FM Terre Haute story from 3 hrs ago, titled Driver Arrested After Going Over 100MPH Friday, January 6. In it, WMGI-FM Terre Haute reports that:

On January 5, 2017 at approximately 4:00 P.M. Vermillion County Dispatch received a 911 call of a blue convertible traveling south on S.R. 63 near Duke Energy at a high rate of speed. Deputies located the vehicle near C.R. 250 S. and the vehicle braked quickly.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WMGI-FM Terre Haute.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Taxpayer

Chicago, IL

#1 1 hr ago
Whoa!! Wait a minute.
Just have a laugh with him and let him go like they did the Sheriff who got pulled over for doing 100 mph because he was late to referee a basketball game.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Shahadys pension. 9 min The D 19
Are you sick of paying for blacks welfare checks 12 min New World 3
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 21 min Truth 1,778
Pervs using fb to hit on hurls while married 28 min Mrs Clinton 19
News McDaniel Road still closed; officials to meet soon 34 min Curious 16
The big black housing security guard 1 hr Forbidden 7
Tree Service? 1 hr Taxpayer 2
Is Sun Factory Owner part of trio stealing mon... 14 hr Ben 12
First Financial Bank Checking Account Fees Thu Ohio 38
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,110 • Total comments across all topics: 277,653,647

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC