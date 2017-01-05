Driver Arrested After Going Over 100MPH Friday, January 6
On January 5, 2017 at approximately 4:00 P.M. Vermillion County Dispatch received a 911 call of a blue convertible traveling south on S.R. 63 near Duke Energy at a high rate of speed. Deputies located the vehicle near C.R. 250 S. and the vehicle braked quickly.
On January 5, 2017 at approximately 4:00 P.M. Vermillion County Dispatch received a 911 call of a blue convertible traveling south on S.R. 63 near Duke Energy at a high rate of speed. Deputies located the vehicle near C.R. 250 S. and the vehicle braked quickly.
|
#1 1 hr ago
Whoa!! Wait a minute.
Just have a laugh with him and let him go like they did the Sheriff who got pulled over for doing 100 mph because he was late to referee a basketball game.
|
