Driver Arrested After Going Over 100MPH Friday, January 6

On January 5, 2017 at approximately 4:00 P.M. Vermillion County Dispatch received a 911 call of a blue convertible traveling south on S.R. 63 near Duke Energy at a high rate of speed. Deputies located the vehicle near C.R. 250 S. and the vehicle braked quickly.

