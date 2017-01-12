Dog's bucket list puts focus on animal issues

Ready to fly: Charlie, an American Staffordshire Terrier with melanoma, takes a flight with pilot Mike Gerdes and friend Jeff Clawson. Charlie has a "bucket list" which includes this flight.Deb Edwards/Commercial-News Ready to fly: Charlie, an American Staffordshire Terrier with melanoma, takes a flight with pilot Mike Gerdes and friend Jeff Clawson.

