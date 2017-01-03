Dog jumps on bed, alerting Indiana family to house fire
A fire investigator says a dog saved a northwestern Indiana man, his girlfriend and their son from a house fire by awakening them as smoke was filling their house. Lafayette Fire Investigator Todd Trent said that Caleb Wheeler's recently adopted Doberman Pinscher jumped on his bed Wednesday night, awakening both he and his girlfriend.
