DNR program aims to improve wildlife habitat

Read more: Tribune-Star

Songbirds, gamebirds, butterflies and bees are among the many animals that will benefit from a new DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife program to improve grassland and pollinator habitat. The program is called CORRIDORS, an acronym for Conservation on Rivers and Roadways Intended to Develop Opportunities for Resources and Species.

