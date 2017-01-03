Discipline charges filed against Seni...

Discipline charges filed against Senior Judge

There are 1 comment on the Tribune-Star story from 12 hrs ago, titled Discipline charges filed against Senior Judge. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:

The Judicial Qualifications Commission has filed disciplinary charges against Senior Judge T. Edward Page. JQC alleges one count of judicial misconduct related to an Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated conviction.

Big Bob

Terre Haute, IN

#1 11 hrs ago
They'll smack his hand, for he's a good ole boy.
