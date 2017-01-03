Discipline charges filed against Senior Judge
There are 1 comment on the Tribune-Star story from 12 hrs ago, titled Discipline charges filed against Senior Judge. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:
The Judicial Qualifications Commission has filed disciplinary charges against Senior Judge T. Edward Page. JQC alleges one count of judicial misconduct related to an Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated conviction.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
|
#1 11 hrs ago
They'll smack his hand, for he's a good ole boy.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carl Swalls (Jun '15)
|51 min
|Ray
|35
|Jeff Taylor (Nov '11)
|3 hr
|I KNOW
|54
|GOP backs gas tax hike, other driving fees
|4 hr
|Licks8751
|5
|Family attorneys
|5 hr
|Ashley lics the P...
|8
|moose (Jul '13)
|5 hr
|Crowley
|2
|Where did Advics hose go?
|5 hr
|Hmmm
|8
|Terre Haute North Athletics
|6 hr
|Clinkerman34
|6
|Housing Authority "cops" Security
|7 hr
|honesty
|52
|TH North Administrations-Basketball Classic
|8 hr
|Jones BL
|23
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|8 hr
|Public Education
|1,774
|
|Facebook Moms (Jan '15)
|12 hr
|Angel
|42
|Is Sun Factory Owner part of trio stealing mon...
|21 hr
|Precum
|10
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC