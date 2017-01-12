Devlin Decker gets 60-year sentence f...

Devlin Decker gets 60-year sentence for murder conviction

1 hr ago

A Terre Haute man was hit with a 60-year prison sentence for killing another man on New Year's Eve 2013. Devlin Decker, 26, also received a 15-year sentence for the aggravated battery of Joshua Thomas on the night Thomas was stabbed to death at a house on Dillman Street.

