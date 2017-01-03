Death penalty will be sought in Fort ...

Death penalty will be sought in Fort Wayne homicides

10 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Prosecutors say they'll seek the death penalty against a man accused of killing three people in Fort Wayne, including a pregnant woman. Marcus Dansby is charged with killing 37-year-old Consuela Arrington and two of her children in September.

Terre Haute, IN

