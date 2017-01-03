Death penalty will be sought in Fort Wayne homicides
Prosecutors say they'll seek the death penalty against a man accused of killing three people in Fort Wayne, including a pregnant woman. Marcus Dansby is charged with killing 37-year-old Consuela Arrington and two of her children in September.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Luke Ostby and his snake demon offspring
|7 min
|Hermione
|6
|US official says Russia undoubtedly meddled in ...
|10 min
|vhffhjvdzhj
|17
|Krogers-Please Read!
|43 min
|GTFO
|7
|Can I trust Lyman Roberts?
|1 hr
|Mike
|29
|McDaniel Road still closed; officials to meet soon
|1 hr
|Curious
|22
|Ban Pitbulls from T H
|1 hr
|USMC
|18
|Shahadys pension.
|1 hr
|TPA
|24
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|1 hr
|Wondering
|1,782
|Macys
|1 hr
|Precum
|19
|First Financial Bank Checking Account Fees
|Thu
|Ohio
|38
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC