Death of Fort Hood soldier from Illin...

Death of Fort Hood soldier from Illinois under investigation

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Spc. Zackary Phillip Partin, 24, whose home of record is Oakwood, Illinois, entered active-duty military service in November 2012 as a radio operator. He was assigned to Headquarters Battalion, 1st Sustainment Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, Fort Hood, Texas, since May 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Borders' controversial bill looks dead-on-filing 22 min kuda 56
No Jobs in Terre Haute 46 min brakemaker 9
SUDS Laundry on North 3rd. You have a homeless ... 2 hr Chris Johnson-Duke 2
News Obamacare replacement may lower rates for young... 2 hr Stars8003 84
Chavas Mexican grill 3 hr Bah Bah 49
What ever Happened to the Snitches Jay Wycoff a... 5 hr Bugsydew 1
The murdering tatooed freak 5 hr ha ha ha 3
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 8 hr Tim 1,813
Danny Tanoos's Best Friend now (Dec '12) 10 hr Friend 54
New Casino 13 hr Retiree 49
What's going on with that doucheCanoe Danny Ar... 13 hr Just Sayin 35
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Vigo County was issued at January 18 at 12:01PM EST

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,703 • Total comments across all topics: 278,047,551

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC