Death of Fort Hood soldier from Illinois under investigation
Spc. Zackary Phillip Partin, 24, whose home of record is Oakwood, Illinois, entered active-duty military service in November 2012 as a radio operator. He was assigned to Headquarters Battalion, 1st Sustainment Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, Fort Hood, Texas, since May 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Borders' controversial bill looks dead-on-filing
|22 min
|kuda
|56
|No Jobs in Terre Haute
|46 min
|brakemaker
|9
|SUDS Laundry on North 3rd. You have a homeless ...
|2 hr
|Chris Johnson-Duke
|2
|Obamacare replacement may lower rates for young...
|2 hr
|Stars8003
|84
|Chavas Mexican grill
|3 hr
|Bah Bah
|49
|What ever Happened to the Snitches Jay Wycoff a...
|5 hr
|Bugsydew
|1
|The murdering tatooed freak
|5 hr
|ha ha ha
|3
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|8 hr
|Tim
|1,813
|Danny Tanoos's Best Friend now (Dec '12)
|10 hr
|Friend
|54
|New Casino
|13 hr
|Retiree
|49
|What's going on with that doucheCanoe Danny Ar...
|13 hr
|Just Sayin
|35
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC