Death of endangered whooping crane 'a great blow'

1 hr ago

Someone shot and killed this endangered, 5-year-old female whooping crane, which was found after the holiday weekend in a field along Indiana 67 south of Lyons in Greene County. Anyone with information is asked to call IDNR law enforcement at 812-837-9536.

