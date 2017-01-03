Death of endangered whooping crane 'a great blow'
Someone shot and killed this endangered, 5-year-old female whooping crane, which was found after the holiday weekend in a field along Indiana 67 south of Lyons in Greene County. Anyone with information is asked to call IDNR law enforcement at 812-837-9536.
