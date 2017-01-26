Death investigation under way in Robinson
The investigation involves Toyoko Wiles, 78, who was pronounced dead at 7:35 a.m. Monday in her home, 206 N. Cross St., said Earl Deckard, Crawford County coroner. An autopsy took place Tuesday in Effingham, but no results are being released at this time, and officials are still awaiting toxicology results, Deckard said.
